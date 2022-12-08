Minor girl goes missing in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl who went missing from his house at Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday remained untraced even on Thursday.

The 16-year-old teenager, a class ten student, was reportedly upset after her mother scolded her for not studying well. She left the house to school, but did not return home even till night.

Anxious family members searched for her in all possible places, but in vain. Based on a complaint from the family, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and started investigating.

The police have formed special teams and examining the footage from the surveillance cameras at the school, house and surroundings to trace her.