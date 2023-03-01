Minor girl goes missing in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: A minor girl, who left her home for school has been reported missing from Kukatpally since Tuesday.

The girl (10), a class five student from a government school in Moosapet, had informed her parents she was going to school, but did not return even till late evening. She remained untraced even on Wednesday.

Unable to find her, her parents lodged a complaint with the police, who booked a case and took up investigation.

Police are examining footage from surveillance cameras in the colony and surroundings to trace her at the earliest.