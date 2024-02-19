Minor girl raped, impregnated in Hyderabad

According to police, the suspect Naveen Kumar (19), a bike mechanic from Ameerpet became friends with the 16-year-old girl from Patancheru on social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect Naveen Kumar (19), a bike mechanic from Ameerpet became friends with the 16-year-old girl from Patancheru on social media. He eventually proposed marriage to her and few months ago, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her.

The incident came to light few days ago when the girl complained of severe ill health and was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, a case was booked against Naveen for kidnap, rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and he was arrested.

The girl is undergoing treatment. Naveen was produced before the court which further sent him in judicial remand. The investigation is under progress.