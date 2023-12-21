Unlimited biryani for just Rs 99 at this eatery in Hyderabad

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

If customers waste any food, they are fined Rs 200 at Madhu Biryani in Ameerpet. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Amidst a large number of coaching centres in the bustling streets of Ameerpet, a small roadside eatery stands out for its irresistible offer of scrumptious, unlimited biryani for just Rs 99.

As patrons enter Madhu Biryani opposite Punjab National Bank at Ameerpet, they are not just greeted by the aroma of spices and sizzles of biryani but also by the announcement of unlimited servings. As for any deal, there is a twist to this as well. While customers can feast on as much chicken dum biryani as their hearts desire, they will be levied a fine that is double the cost of biryani if even a morsel of food is wasted.

“People can eat as much as they want. I will serve them continuously and they should focus on finishing the food. But if any food is wasted, you will be fined Rs 200,” Madhu announces to his customers, mostly students, as they queue up to savour the biryani from 10.30 am onwards. While there are several other roadside eateries in the lane offering biryani for Rs 99, Madhu’s biryani is known for its blend of spices and chunks of succulent meat.

The biryani comes with half an egg, mirchi ka salan, raita, onion and lemon. Not just chicken-dum-biryani, the eatery also offers chicken fried piece biryani for Rs 99 and egg biryani for Rs 79. However, the unlimited serving of these aromatic delicacies is limited to biryani rice.

“When I launched the unlimited biryani, I saw customers wasting the food. So, I came up with the idea of levying a fine of Rs 200 if customers waste food. So far, I have fined only two to three persons,” says K Madhu, the owner of the eatery. When the world grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic, with all establishments including restaurants and eateries closed, Madhu Biryani came into being. Madhu plans to run the eatery round the clock from next month.