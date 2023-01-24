| Minor Girl Who Went Missing Earlier From Her House In Madhapur Remains Untraced

The 14-year-old teenager, a class nine student, reportedly left the house informing her parents she was going to school on Saturday, but did not return home.

Hyderabad: A minor girl who went missing from her house in Madhapur on Saturday remained untraced even on Tuesday. The police booked a kidnap case and suspect a youngster from the neighborhood.

Police said anxious family members after searching for her in all possible places, approached the Madhapur police and lodged a complaint.

A case was booked and special team was formed to search the girl at the earliest.