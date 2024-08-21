Minor irrigation tanks suffers a breach in Siddipet

Siddipet: Ura Cheruvu, a minor irrigation tank, suffered a breach at Tipparam village in Kukunurpally mandal on Tuesday as the district received continuous rains for over 5 days.

Though the villagers informed the irrigation officials when it suffered a minor breach a week ago, they failed to respond in time.

Though the villagers tried to close the breath by mobilising funds among themselves, it had suffered a massive breach again. The entire water flew down the stream. The incident exposed the lack of commitment from the irrigation department officials.