Minor stabs friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old stabbed his friend in Banjara Hills here on Thursday late night after the latter reportedly scolded him for his drinking habits and for getting into drunken brawls.

The victim Akhtar Ali (18), a resident of Hakimpet, works at a pan shop in Golconda and is a childhood friend of the suspect, who is from the same neighourhood. Police said the minor was scolded by Ali for his misbehavior and continuously drinking and picking up fights with people. Angered over this, he bore a grudge against Ali and stabbed him with a knife.

Ali was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he is being treated. Based on his complaint, a case was booked.

