Minority Employees Association appeals CM Revanth to resolve issues of govt employees

Telangana State Minority Employees Service Association (TSMESA) urged CM A Revanth Reddy to take initiatives to solve the problems and release pending Dearness Allowance (DA) of the govt employees particularly those from minority community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 07:49 PM

Telangana State Minority Employees Service Association (TSMESA) urged CM A Revanth Reddy to take initiatives to solve the problems and release pending Dearness Allowance (DA) of the govt employees particularly those from minority community.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Employees Service Association (TSMESA) submitted a representation to Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy urging him to take initiatives to solve the problems of the government employees and in particular those from minority community.

Mohd Farooq Ahmed, president of TSMESA, said the employees serving on personal basis in the State Urdu Academy have been deprived of their salaries for the past several months. “It is causing serious economic problems. The government should release it as soon as possible,” he demanded.

The association urged the Chief Minister to release pending Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees and to clear the issue pertaining to the promotion of the employees serving in the Board of Intermediate at the earliest.

The association also asked the government to seriously consider issuing Arogya Bhadrata Health cards to the home guards and promote eligible candidates and appoint Vidya volunteers till appointments under DSC in schools.

Mohd Farooq demanded that employees of other departments on deputation in minority welfare department should be transferred. Instead, the government should hire qualified minority employees to facilitate the implementation of minority schemes, he urged.