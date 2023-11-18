Saturday, Nov 18, 2023
Mira Murati assumes charge as interim CEO of OpenAI

The decision to remove Altman was reportedly due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11:13 PM, Sat - 18 November 23
Photo: X

Hyderabad: Following recent leadership changes at OpenAI, the company announced the departure of CEO Sam Altman. At 38 years old, Altman played a pivotal role in the creation of the artificial intelligence chatbot. The decision to remove Altman was reportedly due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm, according to a broadcast channel.

Meanwhile, Mira Murati has taken over as the interim CEO of OpenAI. Murati joined the company in 2018 as a vice president of applied AI and ascended to the position of Chief Technology Officer in 2022. The 34-year-old engineer and business executive has contributed to various projects of OpenAI like Codex and for companies such as Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Additionally, Murati is a Dartmouth College graduate and was previously involved in the distribution efforts of ChatGPT.

