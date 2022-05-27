Miracle has edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

File Photo

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Miracle looks outstanding in the Speaker’s Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the inaugural day’s races of the Bangalore summer meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Rhapsody In Green 1, Drums Of War 2, Shan E Azeem 3

2. Air Blast 1, Millbrook 2, Country’s Jewel 3

3. Knotty City 1, Aircraft 2, Belvedere 3

4. Mirra 1, Place Vendome 2, Konabos 3

5. King’s Ransom 1, Scruples 2, NRI Superpower 3

6. Miracle 1, All Attractive 2, Lake Tahoe 3

7. Siege Perilous 1, Etosha 2, Winmylove 3

8. Shabelle 1, Flying Quest 2, Star Admiral 3

Day’s Best: Miracle.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .