Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Home | India | Miscreants Throw Stones At Owaisis Delhi Residence

Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi’s Delhi residence

Sharing images and videos of damaged windows, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted "My Delhi residence has been attacked again.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11:44 AM, Mon - 20 February 23
Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi’s Delhi residence

New Delhi: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi‘s residence Ashoka Road in New Delhi was attacked by unidentified persons last night. The MP was not in the house when the incident occurred and this is the fourth such incident in 2014.

Sharing images and videos of damaged windows, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted “My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight I returned from Jaipur and was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in damaged windows. Delhi police must catch them immediately,”.

The Hyderabad MP further tweeted”Its concerning that this happened in the so-called “high security” zone. I have submitted a complaint to the cops and they have reached my residence”

Related News

Latest News