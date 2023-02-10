Akbaruddin Owaisi urges Governor to clear University Recruitment Board Bill

The delay in granting assent to the Bill by the Governor was causing unrest among students, Owaisi said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to clear the pending Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill-2022, pertaining to recruitment of teachers in State universities. The Bill allows direct recruitment to posts of teaching and non-teaching staff, except in medical universities.

Taking part in a debate on Budget demands in the Assembly, Owaisi said thousands of aspirants were eagerly waiting for teachers recruitment in various State universities, hence, the Governor should clear the Bill at the earliest. The delay in granting assent to the Bill by the Governor was causing unrest among students, he said. There were about 1892 vacant posts in various universities in the State and if the Bill was cleared, a lot of people would benefit from it, he said.

He also urged the government to fill the 11,426 vacant posts of teaching and 5,472 posts of non-teaching staff in various government junior and degree colleges. He urged the State government to look in to the issue of additional consumer deposit (ACD) charges as it would put an additional burden on the common man.