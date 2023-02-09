Muslims safe under CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule: Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi said that at a time when Muslims of the country were feeling insecure under the BJP-led government at the Centre, they were finding themselves very safe and secure under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana.

Taking part in discussion on Budget at the State Assembly on Thursday, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that ever since Chandrashekhar Rao took over reins of the State, he has been taking steps not only for their development, but also created an atmosphere where they find themselves very safe. He said unlike the Modi-government at the Centre, the BRS government was involving minorities in the process of development in the State and taking every possible step for their upliftment.

While thanking the State government for allocating Rs 2,220 crore for welfare of minorities in the budget, Owaisi wanted the government to release funds to clear all pending welfare scheme bills. Though the government had allocated Rs.2,220 crore, the majority of funds was going to minority residential schools and Shaadi Mubarak scheme, he said requesting to streamline the budget distribution.

Expressing concern over encroachment of Waqf lands, Owaisi said it had become difficult for the Waqf board to reclaim thousands of acres of land that were encroached upon. In fact, a large chunk of Waqf land was being shown as government land in revenue records as there were no proper documents, he said, asking the government to set up a registration office in the Old City area.

Also requesting for a Waqf Development Corporation, Owaisi suggested that the government should also introduce BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu schemes on the lines of Dalit Bandhu.