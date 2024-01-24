Missing Bengaluru boy found in Hyderabad: Police

Police said that the boy was found at Nampally Metro Station in Hyderabad.

By IANS Updated On - 24 January 2024, 01:45 PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Wednesday said that they have found the 12-year-old missing boy in Hyderabad.

The boy went missing after leaving his tuition centre, in the limits of Whitefield Police Station in Bengaluru.

Parinav, studying in Class 6 in Den Academy School of Gunjur locality, had gone missing in Bengaluru on Sunday. He had gone out with his father Sukhesh for tuition at about 12.15 pm on Sunday and never returned home.

Sukhesh had dropped him off at the tuition centre in the afternoon but Sukhesh got delayed in picking his son up after class. When he reached the tuition centre he found that the boy had left the place.

Preliminary investigations based on CCTV footage collected by the police have shown that the boy had walked to Marathahalli locality from the tuition centre and boarded a BMTC bus from there. However, he never reached his home.

The parents had lodged a complaint with the Whitefield Police and launched a search operation for the missing boy.

The movements of the boy were found in CCTV footage in Majestic, Yamaluru and Marathahalli.