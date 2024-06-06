Missing varsity worker found dead in Ganga Kathwa

The water body is located some 15 km away from the University campus. The discovery of the body dashed the hopes of his family to see him alive after he went missing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 07:35 PM

Sangareddy: The body of the missing contract employee of Woxsen University, Doshada Sangameshwar (34), was found in the Ganga Kathwa check-dam in Sadasivapet mandal on Thursday evening.

The water body is located some 15 km away from the University campus. The discovery of the body dashed the hopes of his family to see him alive after he went missing.

Also Read Farmer struck dead by lightning while sowing seeds in Nirmal

The gardener, who had entered the varsity campus on June 2 to join duties at 6.30 pm, but did not return home the following morning.

He was found working on the campus until 2.30 am. However, the university management and police could not find any evidence of Sangameshwar walking out of the university campus.

Generally, employees sign in at the checkout register after duty, but he had not signed in the checkout register. When his wife Jyothi approached the management on June 3 as her husband failed to return home, she did not get a proper reply.

The family members found the footwear and torch used by Sangameshar, a resident of Kamkole in Munipally, on the campus. After waiting for a day, Jyothi along with her relatives staged a protest which prompted the Sangareddy police to launch efforts to trace the missing person.

After going through CCTV footage and other evidence, the police finally found the body in the check dam. The Sangareddy police is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the University management, in a press statement, said they were fully committed to the welfare and safety of their employees. They assured to support the police in the ongoing probe into the incident.