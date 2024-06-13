Rs.3 lakh stolen from car by smashing windowpanes

Venkatesh, a resident of Kosgi, wanted to deposit money in the account of Aptus, a private housing finance company in Narayanpet, for paying his home loan installment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 08:20 PM

Narayanpet: Unidentified persons stole Rs.3 lakh from a car that was parked at Chowk Bazaar in the town after smashing the vehicle’s windows.

However, as he could not draw a demand draft from another bank, he came back to Aptus and spoke to the bank officials.

In the meanwhile, the unidentified persons, who were following the car, waited for the opportunity and as Venkatesh was speaking to the bank officials, they smashed open the windown on the driver’s side and fled with over Rs.3 lakh, according to reports.

The police checked the CCTV footage from a jewelry store on the same road and were making efforts to nab the thieves, the reports said.