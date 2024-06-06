Farmer struck dead by lightning while sowing seeds in Nirmal

Published Date - 6 June 2024

Representational Image

Nirmal: A farmer was struck dead by lightning when he was sowing seeds at Kalwa village in Dilawarpur mandal on Thursday. Kummari Praveen, 26, was killed on the spot when the lightning struck him in his field.

He was sowing fishtail palm seeds at the time of the incident. Some neighboring farmers noticed his body and informed his family members about the mishap.

He was survived by a wife and a year-old daughter.