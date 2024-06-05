Woxsen University gardener goes missing, family members stage protest

When the family members enquired about his whereabouts, the gardening supervisor and other staff allegedly gave contradicting information.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 June 2024, 07:07 PM

Sangareddy: Family members of a gardener, who was working at Woxsen University located at Kamkole in Munipally mandal for four years, staged a protest at Woxsen University on Wednesday, holding the varsity staff responsible for his disappearance.

The gardener Sangameshwar (34), a native of Saidapur in Kamkole and residing in Kamkole, had attended duties on June 2, but did not return home.

Suspecting the hand of the gardening supervisor and other staff in the disappearance of Sangameshwar, they attacked them on the premises of the varsity.

They staged a protest demanding a response from the varsity management. The Munipally police have registered a missing case and are probing.