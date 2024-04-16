Four Aveksha day care centres launched in city

Each centre will have three staff members including a coordinator, a senior and a junior caretaker each.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 11:27 PM

Hyderabad: A total of four Aveksha day care centres, meant for children of women who are employed in the industrial sector and from underprivileged sections of the society, were inaugurated at Alkapuri, Santoshnagar, Durganagar and Suraram in Hyderabad on Monday.

An initiative of the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) and SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), Aveksha day care centres for industrial workers are equipped with CCTV to monitor day-today activities and other necessary amenities to create a joyful learning environment that encourages the toddlers to enjoy their stay throughout the day, a press release said. Each of the day-care centres, spread over an area of 500 to 1,000 square feet, is fully equipped to take care of 20 to 30 children from 9 am to 6 pm.

Also Read GHMC daycare centres make elders feel at home

Each centre will have three staff members including a coordinator, a senior and a junior caretaker each.

The facilities will be monitored by vigilance teams who will monitor the CCTV footage and system auditors to ensure standards are maintained.

The Aveksha care centres initiative is a national project by COWE and SIDBI, and to establish each centre, nearly Rs 2 lakh is being invested. About Rs 40,000 is being spent every month to run these centres.