Missing woman found hanging in Siddipet

Siddipet: A 40-year-old woman, who went missing from her home at Achaipally in Mulugu mandal on Wednesday, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Nagireddpally village on Thursday. She was Syamala, wife of Venkatesh. When she could not return home on Wednesday, Venkatesh had filed a missing case.
A case has been registered. Syamala was survived by two children.