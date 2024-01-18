Watch: Women hit each other with slippers for seats on TSRTC bus

The unsavoury episode began unfolding on a Secunderabad-Dubbak RTC bus at Venkatraopet village in Thoguta mandal.

Two women passengers are seen slapping each other slippers in RTC bus at Venkatraopet in Thoguta Mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: The Maha Lakshmi free travel facility for women passengers in TSRTC buses had a strange fallout in Siddipet on Thursday with two women fighting among themselves for a seat, eventually ending up thrashing each other with their footwear.

The unsavoury episode began unfolding on a Secunderabad-Dubbak RTC bus at Venkatraopet village in Thoguta mandal. When the bus reached Venkatraopet, it was packed with women passengers. However, when one seat fell vacant, two women began arguing for the seat. The argument took a violent twist soon, with both the women removing their sandals and slapping each other with the footwear. Even as some passengers tried to intervene and pacify the fighting duo, both were not ready to give up.

Unable to control them, the driver had to stop the bus and call in the police, who asked both the women to get off the bus and finish their argument in the police station after lodging written complaints. Visuals of the slipper fight on the bus, recorded by other passengers who did not dare to get in between the two, were shared widely on social media platforms.