Mistakes in Intermediate question papers continue to haunt students in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Mistakes in question papers continued to haunt students in the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations in the State. The Mathematics bridge course exam on Wednesday had no questions in Telugu but only in English.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education prints question papers of bridge courses in English as well as in Telugu with one question in English followed by the Telugu version of it.

However, on Wednesday, students were taken aback when they found questions only in English. Board officials noticed this at 8.45 am when the examination was to begin at 9 am.

“Question papers of bridge courses are given in English and Telugu. It was a printing mistake. On noticing it, all bridge course exam centres were asked to translate into Telugu. Accordingly, exams were conducted smoothly,” the Board said.

The bridge courses exams are for intermediate vocational students wishing to get admissions into engineering, medical and other allied courses.

There were also nine other mistakes in different question papers on Wednesday. A case in point, in section-E Question Number 28 in the English medium Commerce-I exam, the word ‘Paid by’ came as ‘Debited by’.

There were spelling mistakes as well in different question papers, following which Board officials issued errata making corrections.

“Mistakes in question papers have become regular. The government should initiate action against officials,” said Ramakrishna Goud, convener, Telangana Inter Vidya Parirakshana Samithi.

Five malpractice cases were also booked in different districts on Wednesday.