Mizoram: Assam Rifles recover war-like stores in Siaha

By ANI Published Date - 02:10 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

ANI Photo

Siaha: The Assam Rifles have recovered war-like stores from the Chhuurlung area in Mizoram’s Siaha district, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the official statement, war-like stores including 5,800 Detonators and 11,200 metres of Cordtexm were recovered.

The recovered items were handed over to the Siaha police for further legal action.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles, under the leadership of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), successfully recovered 249 bags of Areca Nuts valued at Rs 91.56 lakhs in the general area of Vill Chhungte, Champhai District, Mizoram.

The entire consignment of 249 bags of Areca Nuts, with an estimated worth of Rs 91,56,000 (Rupees Ninety-one Lakh Fifty-six Thousand).