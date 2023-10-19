Congress revived in Mizoram, will provide good governance: Ex-CM Lal Thanhawla

Lal Thanhawla asserted that the grand old party has revived in the state and it will provide good governance and ensure religious freedom.

By PTI Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Lal Thanhawla asserted that the grand old party has revived in the state and it will provide good governance and ensure religious freedom.

Aizawl: Senior Congress leader and former Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla on Thursday asserted that the grand old party has revived in the state and it will provide good governance and ensure religious freedom.

On the other hand, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Lalsawta said that the recent visit of party leader Rahul Gandhi to the state has strengthened the party and given it a fillip.

Addressing a district party conference in central Mizoram’s Serchhip town, Lal Thanhawla, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), alleged that Christians and other religious minorities were being oppressed in different parts of the country under the BJP rule.

He claimed that Christians can, however, freely preach gospel in Congress-ruled states.

“The Congress has revived in Mizoram and it will provide good governance and restore religious freedom,” the five-time former CM said.

He said the Congress must return to power at the Centre to restore religious freedom across the country.

Lal Thanhawla, who retired from active politics in December last year, asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will oust the BJP-led NDA from power after the Lok Sabha polls next year.

“There is a strong tendency to suppress religious minorities under the BJP, which aggressively attacks a secular party like Congress,” he said.

The veteran Congress leader also called upon the Mizo people to make an informed decision on which party to support to ensure the safety of the Mizo community and its religion.

Lal Thanhawla, who won from Serchhip seat for six times between 1987-1993 and 2003-2013, also took a jibe at ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), stating the ruling party’s first priority after coming to power in 2018 was only to change the names of important infrastructural projects established by the previous Congress government.

He said the MNF government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga could not implement its flagship programme Socio-Economic Development (SEDP) for four years and partly disbursed the monetary assistance under the policy in the final year of its tenure.

The Congress leader also questioned the “new political system” advocated by the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Meanwhile, after filing his nomination, MPCC chief Lalsawta said Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit has strengthened the party in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the state Congress president said people of Mizoram had welcomed Gandhi wholeheartedly.

“Mizo people have high regard for Rahul Gandhi and are fond of him. His visit has created a wave that has immensely strengthened the party and given us a fillip,” Lalsawta said.

Gandhi has visited Mizoram on October 16-17, during which he led a padayatra in Aizawl and addressed a rally in Lunglei.

The former finance minister said his party is making massive efforts to establish a good government.

He exuded confidence he will win the upcoming assembly polls from Aizawl West-III seat.

On fielding Meriam L Hrangchal, whose candidature has been opposed by a student body as she married outside the Mizo community, Lalsawta said the Congress has fielded her from Lunglei South seat because she is an “asset not only for the party but also for the state”.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an influential student body, has requested all political parties not to nominate Mizo women who have married non-Mizo men.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

Election officials said that a total of 117 candidates have filed their nominations till Thursday.

Zoramthanga, who is also the Mizo National Front (MNF) president, will file his nomination on Friday, the last date for filing of nomination papers.

Also Read Congress releases candidates for 39 Assembly seats in Mizoram