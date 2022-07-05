MJPTBCWREIS entrance test results released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:03 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: The results of the entrance test conducted for admissions into first-year intermediate courses in residential junior colleges of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society were released by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and BC Welfare Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham here on Tuesday.

The results have been made available on the website www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in.

Along with the result, the address of the college where the seat was allotted and contact number of the college principal concerned is available on the website. Candidates who were allotted seats have to report to colleges concerned between July 6 and 15, MJPTBCWREIS secretary Mallaiah Battu said.

Out of 45,735 candidates who had registered for the entrance test held on June 5, 40,575 had appeared, he said, adding that a total of 12,560 students will join the inter courses in the BC Welfare residential junior colleges across the State.