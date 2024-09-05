MLA Kunamneni questions the encounters of naxals in Telangana

Published Date - 5 September 2024

Kothagudem: MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao felt something fishy regarding the killing of six Maoists by Police in an encounter in the district on Thursday.

Speaking to the media he described the killing of nine naxals recently in Chhattisgarh and six in Telangana in the day as vicious act.

Maoists were not enemies of the country, they have some ideology and they might have committed crimes and any action against them should be taken legally through courts like the arrest of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao and a professor Sai Baba by police in the past.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Maoists would be eliminated by 2026. As part of that the Centre has taken up a total elimination programme against Maoists. The State government should not fall into the trap of the Central government, Sambasiva Rao added.