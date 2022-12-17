| Mla Rohit Reddy Challenges Bandi To Turn Up At Yadadri Over Allegations In Drugs Case

MLA condemned the allegations levelled by BJP State president that he was involved in the Bengaluru drugs case.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy condemned the allegations levelled by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that he was involved in the Bengaluru drugs case and challenged the BJP leader to turn up at the Yadadri temple for taking an oath.

The BRS MLA visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar on Saturday and offered prayers.

“I have no connection with the Bengaluru drugs case and Karnataka police did not ask me to appear before them,” he said, adding that the Enforcement Directorate had served a notice asking him to appear at the ED office solely for his biodata.

Speaking to the media, he said Bandi Sanjay challenges other politicians from the Bhagyalakshmi Temple for all petty issues. “Now, I am asking him to take up my challenge or tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for his comments,” he said.

He wondered how the BJP State president knew about the ED notices in advance. This exposed the unholy nexus of the BJP with central probe agencies, he said, adding that BRS leaders would not get bogged down with such notices.