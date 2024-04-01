Ponnam says BRS, BJP should join hands with TS govt for Central funds

Speaking to news reporters in Kohed on Monday, the BC Welfare Minister alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to mislead the people during his visit to agriculture fields in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jangaon districts on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:51 PM

File Photo: Ponnam Prabhakar

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has asked the BRS president K Chandrashekhar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay to join hands with the Congress government in Telangana to get funds from the Centre.

Speaking to news reporters in Kohed on Monday, the BC Welfare Minister alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to mislead the people during his visit to agriculture fields in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jangaon districts on Sunday.

Also Read Army jawan from Karimnagar dies by suicide in Punjab

He said the State had not received enough rain during the last monsoon season when the BRS was in power. Accusing Chandrashekhar Rao of attributing the drought to the Congress government, he said Sanjay was also making statements that he will sleep at paddy procurement centres.

He said Sanjay did not know that the procurement centres were yet to be opened.

Sanjay should pursue the Centre to grant funds to Telangana to compensate the farmers here, he said, adding that the Congress government was ready to give Rs.20,000 if the centre released an equal share.