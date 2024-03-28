Bandi Sanjay booked for obstructing police in Medipally protest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 04:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Medipally police booked a case against BJP MP, Bandi Sanjay and others for allegedly obstructing policemen on duty at Chengicherla in Medipally during a protest rally on Wednesday.

Sanjay, along with party workers took out a rally to Chengicherla village where a clash was reported between two communities over playing music on Holi on Sunday.

Three persons were injured in the clash and two cases were registered in regard to the incident the same day.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay and other party workers broke the police barricade and after allegedly pushing policemen headed to the village. In the melee, three policemen including Inspector, A Nandishwar Reddy fell on the ground and sustained injuries in the incident.

A case was booked under Sections 332, 353, 143 r/w 149 of the IPC, and the sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.