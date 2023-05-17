MLA Vinay Bhaskar vows to empower women workers

Impressed by the efforts of the snack-making unit and its employment of 45 women workers, the MLA expressed his appreciation for both the owners and the workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar at snacks centre at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Hanmakonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has assured to help women workers to set up their own small business units. During his visit on Wednesday to the “Telangana Pindivatalu” centre in Balasamudram, where 45 women are employed, the MLA and district president of the BRS interacted with workers.

Impressed by the efforts of the snack-making unit and its employment of 45 women workers, the MLA expressed his appreciation for both the owners and the workers. He commended their unwavering dedication to preserving the rich culture, customs, and culinary traditions of Telangana.

Trade union leader Dr Pulla Srinivas, Corporators Ranjith Rao and Vemula Srinivas and others accompanied the MLA.

Also Read RoB will be constructed near Kazipet dargah, says MLA Vinay Bhaskar