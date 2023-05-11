RoB will be constructed near Kazipet dargah, says MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government has been focusing on supporting the poor and underprivileged, said Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar interacting with the locals at Kazipet dargah on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has assured the people of Kazipet dargah locality under the GWMC limits that development works will be carried out without any inconvenience to them.

During a visit to Kazipet dargah here on Thursday, he interacted with the locals and enquired about their problems. He said that the people had been facing difficulties with traffic at Kazipet railway gate for several years now, and added that all necessary measures should be taken to address this issue, while ensuring that no one loses their homes through the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) across the railway track.

Bhaskar also highlighted the Telangana government‘s commitment to supporting the poor people. He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government had been focusing on supporting the poor and underprivileged, and noted that eligible people can apply for house titles as per GO NO. 58 until May 30 for regularization of their house plots. He cautioned the people against middlemen who may attempt to extort money, and urged residents to report such incidents.

KUDA Chairman Sundar Raj Yadav, Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik, Warangal District Collector P Pravinya, local RDO Vasu Chandra, and others were present.

