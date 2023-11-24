MLC K Kavitha takes tea break at Nizamabad’s Hotel Savera amid election campaign

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: In the midst of the hustle surrounding the Telangana Assembly elections, BRS MLC K Kavitha found a momentary escape from her campaign schedule. Amid her tireless efforts, she decided to take a pause at Nizamabad’s beloved spot, Hotel Savera

Joined by her supporters, she enjoyed a quick tea break, sipping tea and munching on Osmania biscuits. She also tried a sweet pan, embracing the local flavors during her visit.

She also had an interaction with the locals who thronged the place to have a glimpse of her.

She took to her X, account, formerly known as Twitter, to share the video.

“Aaj Shaam ki Chai Nizamabad Walon ke Saath!” she wrote on X.

