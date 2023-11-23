Kavitha says BRS deserves the first vote of youngsters

Responding on an array of issues raised by inquisitive first-time voters, she said the BRS rule could usher in an era of positive politics.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti deserved the first vote of the youth as it was not only ‘awesome’, but principally defined by the core values of Telangana, being the party that fought for statehood and successful in realising it, BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Thursday at an interactive session with first-time voters in Nizamabad.

A young girl, who will be exercising her franchise for the first time on November 30, sought to know for herself from Kavitha on why should one vote for the BRS.

“By all means, the BRS is an awesome political party. Every single day, it has been working on development. It has provided a government that was approachable and friendly too. You should really vote for the party for your own sake,” Kavitha replied.

Replying to a query from a young student who asked what was her message for the youth with political aspirations, she said politics was a “powerful” option. It was indeed an arena wherein one could excel if one was keen to serve the people.

Instilling confidence among the youths keen on joining politics, she said one signature as an elected representative would help change lives. “But politics may not always be an easy task. Nothing comes the easy way. You have to sweat to reach the goal,” she, adding that those aspiring to make it to politics need to understand every aspect of the society, the policy making process, the conditions in the family and the conditions prevailing in the villages.

“Family support is vital for your success in politics. Allegations would be common against people in politics, especially in case of women in politics,” Kavitha said.

“Before joining the Telangana movement, I sat with my husband for three months discussing it and finally I could take a firm decision to join. I had two kids by then. Being in Nizamabad now for about ten days, I could not provide my son the much needed support during his exams”, she said.

On the impact the BRS government could make on the job sector, she said the State government could notify over 2.32 lakh jobs. Recruitment for a majority of the vacant posts was over and posting were given. The process of recruitment for other jobs was in different stages. Thanks to TS-iPASS, over 22,000 big companies had come to the State providing over 30 lakh jobs in the private sector. Another 30 lakh jobs were created indirectly.

Sharing the concerns of girls from humble background being subjected to cyber bullying, she said the government would extend all support in dealing such issues sternly. The Cyber wing of the Police Department was quite strong. So is the case with the She Teams. She also assured her support to the girls even in case of deepfakes which were experienced by celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna.