MLC Kavitha demands Centre to accord national project status to Kaleshwaram

BRS MLC K Kavitha asked the Opposition parties to stop sloganeering and start serving the people of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Nizamabad: Coming down heavily against the Opposition parties over their lack of contribution towards Telangana’s development, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday asked them to stop sloganeering and start serving the people of Telangana. She demanded the BJP-led union government to announce national project status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and prove its commitment towards Telangana’s development.

Participating in the Irrigation Day event organised as part of the Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, Kavitha said while other parties like the Congress and BJP are only focusing on running false propaganda against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS government on social media, the latter were busy serving the people and developing the State on all fronts. She appealed to the BRS cadre to counter the false propaganda of the Opposition parties by showcasing the true development to the people of Telangana and taking it every household to ensure a third-time victory for the party.

The BRS MLC explained about the measures taken by the BRS government for development of the farmers and strengthening of rural economy in Telangana. She stated that the total area of cultivable land stands at 1.81 lakh acres and the ground water level increased by 15 meters in Nizamabad district alone. Further, over 65 lakh farmers across Telangana received financial assistance of more than Rs 65,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu which stands testimony of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, she added.

