MLC Kavitha denies receiving ED notices in Delhi’s liquor policy scam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha denied receiving any notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi’s liquor policy scam. She had already denied allegations of her involvement in the scam.

In a tweet on Friday, Kavitha said the media is being misled by the ‘malicious propaganda of people sitting in Delhi’. “I request all the media houses to rather utilize your time in showing the truth. To save some precious time of the TV viewers, I would like to clarify that I have not received any notice, (sic)” she said, in response to reports of the ED issuing notices to her.

The media is being misled by the malicious propaganda of people sitting in Delhi. I request all the media houses to rather utilise your time in showing the truth.

To save some precious time of the TV viewers, I would like to clarify that I have not received any notice. — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 16, 2022

Kavitha already initiated legal action and filed defamation suit against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. In an interim order, the City Civil Court directed the BJP leaders not to make any defamatory statements against Kavitha either on print, electronic and social media or any other medium.