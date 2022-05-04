| Mlc Kavitha Hits Out At Bjp Mp Arvind For Failing To Set Up Turmeric Board

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

TRS MLC K Kavitha addressing mediapersons in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha hit out at BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri for failing to fulfill the promise he made to turmeric farmers about establishment of Turmeric Board in the district.

“In the last three years, the BJP MP has spoken five times in Parliament but not once did he raise the turmeric board issue or discussed farmers’ welfare,” Kavitha told mediapersons here on Wednesday.

In March 2019, Arvind Dharmapuri had vowed and even signed a non-judicial (bond) stamp paper stating that he would get a turmeric board.

“All these years we spared him but will not anymore. As mentioned in the bond paper, Arvind Dharmapuri should prevail upon the Central Government to set up the turmeric board,” she said.

Presenting RTI copies to the media, the MLC asked the BJP MP the reasons for depriving farmers of their basic dues. She reminded that since 2014, TRS has been demanding setting up of a Turmeric Board. Many appeals were made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman regarding establishment of a turmeric board, she said.

“Due to the relentless efforts of the State government, a Regional Centre of Spices Board was set up by the Central government in February, 2020. Farmers, however, are insisting on setting up a full-fledged turmeric board,” she said.

“The Regional Spice Board office has nothing but a few chairs and two people managing it. According to the RTI reply, the office conducted eight video conferences in 2020-21,” Kavitha charged, adding: “TRS will win all the nine Assembly seats in the district.”

