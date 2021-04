By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha has been re-elected as the State Chief Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at the fifth State Annual Council Meeting held at the State headquarters in Hyderabad on Friday.

Kavitha, who was first elected to the post in the year 2015 for a five-year term, was the first woman to head a State unit of the organisation in the country.