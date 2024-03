Kavitha Arrest: Supreme Court Hearing and BRS Supporters’ Protests | BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 07:15 PM

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested in Delhi for money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate presented evidence and witness statements, accusing the arrest of BJP’s vendetta politics. BRS supporters staged protests against her arrest, and she is set to appear before a PMLA court.