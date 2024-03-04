| Mlc Kavitha Mocks Cm For Referring To Pm Modi As Peddanna Despite Lack Of Contribution To Telangana

MLC Kavitha mocks CM for referring to PM Modi as ‘Peddanna’ despite lack of contribution to Telangana

MLC K Kavitha, from the BRS party, criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Peddanna' (elder brother) during Modi's recent visit to Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 06:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Peddanna’ (elder brother) during the latter’s visit to Telangana on Monday.

While emphasizing the need for co-operation between the Centre and the States in a federal system, she questioned how Prime Minister Modi who neglected Telangana throughout his 10-year tenure and did not allot even a rupee to Telangana in addition to the constitutional provisions, can be given the status of an elder brother.

Also Read BRS MLC Kavitha demands for Caste Census before local body polls

“Both the Congress and the BJP are in cahoots. The same was exposed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Adilabad. There is no difference between both the parties as they have no contribution towards development of Telangana and also cheated its people repeatedly without implementing their electoral promises,” she said, while addressing the media persons at her residence here.

Further, Kavitha announced plans to stage a black-ribbon protest at Dharna Chowk on March 8, marking Women’s Day, demanding the State government to revoke GO 3 which is causing serious injustice to women, depriving them 33 per cent reservation in government jobs.

“Unless GO 3 is withdrawn and the roster points are implemented, women will be restricted to only 12 per cent of total government jobs which defeats the very purpose of women reservation,” she said. If the State government fails to respond, she said State-wide protests will be launched.