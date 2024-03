BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha arrested by ED | Liquor Scam | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials in a liquor scam investigation. Hundreds of BRS workers gathered at her residence, while party working president KT Rama Rao and legislator Harish Rao arrived. BRS workers argued the raids were political.