| Telangana News Today Tamilisai Birthday Wishes To Kcr Cpi Naxals Arrested Kavitha On Caste Survey

Telangana News Today: Tamilisai birthday wishes to KCR, CPI Naxals arrested, Kavitha on Caste Survey

Here are the latest happenings from Telangana you must know!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 07:10 PM

Today’s Telangana News includes state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s birthday wishes to KCR, state police arresting CPI ML Naxals, and MLC Kavitha urging legislation for a caste survey in the state.

Watch: