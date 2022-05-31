MLC Kavitha urges workers to wage a battle for scrapping new labour codes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hanamkonda: Trade union leader and MLC Kalvakulta Kavitha has called on the workers to wage a spirited battle against the Narendra Modi led Central government until it withdraws the four new labour codes as they would be detrimental to the interests of the workers. She also stressed the need for implication of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in the urban pockets too for the benefit of the working class, and promised all support in their fight against the Central government.

Addressing a meeting of the labourers marking the culmination of the month-long ‘Karmika Chaitanya Masostavam’ here Tuesday evening, Kavitha said that the Modi government was adopting anti-labour policies and laws. “Like the farmers who ensured the withdrawal of the black farm laws, the workers should also wage a spirited battle for the scrapping of the new labour codes. Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will always stand by you (labourers),” she said. She also said that the TRS government, who has been supportive of the labourers, had taken up several measures for the benefit of the workers including allotting Rs 1,000 grant funds to the TSRTC per year, and regularizing the jobs of 25,000 employees working with the electricity department.

“On the contrary, the BJP government at the Centre is on privatise spree. It has failed to offer jobs though PM Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs each year. “16 lakh jobs are lying vacant with the Central government,” Kavitha said.

Government Chief Whip and West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, who organised the meeting, said that he was happy that he could make the workers aware of their rights and schemes available for the month-long celebrations. He also underscored the need to fight against the Centre for its anti-labourers laws and policies. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .