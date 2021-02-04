Mob attacks cops, frees man accused of chain snatching in Maharashtra

A mob of locals, including women, attacked the police team with stones, iron rods and sticks when the jeeps had stopped at a railway crossing, he said.

Thane: Three policemen were injured when a mob attacked them and freed a man accused of chain snatching in Ambivali town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

A team of crime branch of MBVV (Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar) commissionerate had gone to Irani Pada area to nab a notorious chain-snatcher and was returning in two jeeps after apprehending him, the police official said.

While one of the jeeps managed to escape, the mob surrounded the other vehicle, pulled out the accused and took him away, the official said.

Three police personnel were injured and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Khadakpada police are conducting further probe. Nobody has been arrested yet, the official said.

