Mobile phone snatched from businessman in Film Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 May 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: A two member gang of thieves snatched away mobile phones from two different persons at Filmnagar and Borabanda on Wednesday.

According to the police, the gang members who were on a bike first struck at Filmnagar and snatched away a mobile phone from a businessman. “The suspects acted as if they were falling down from the bike and sought help from pedestrians. When someone approached to help, they snatched away their mobile phone and escaped on the bike,” said the police. They adopted a similar modus operandi at Borabanda.

The police registered two different cases and started efforts to nab them.