Model for TB free municipalities, ‘Swasthya Nagaram’ launched in Medchal Malkajgiri district

The model will be implemented in urban settings of Peerzadiguda, Boduppa and Pocharam Municipal Corporation over a period of 3 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 07:43 PM

Model For Tb Free Municipal

Hyderabad: A model for Tuberculosis Free Municipalities, Project Swasthya Nagaram, was launched on Tuesday in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

This is a collaborative initiative of State TB Cell, Municipal Corporations of Peerzadiguda, Boduppal and Pocharam, Central TB Division partnering with WHO India, The Union, Wadhwani AI and USAID India under the stewardship of local urban bodies of Medchal Malkajgiri district and NTEP Telangana.

This model for TB Free Municipalities is an innovative approach to demonstrate ending TB in an urban setting where social determinants have huge impact on increasing the TB burden with an approach of surveillance, prevention, complete cascade of quality TB care with engagement of multi stakeholders.

The model will be implemented in urban settings of Peerzadiguda, Boduppa and Pocharam Municipal Corporation over a period of 3 years. It envisages one third decline in TB incidence, bring down to TB related mortality and catastrophic costs being incurred by the patient.

RV Karnan, Commissioner, Health and FW and MD-NHM launched the ‘Swasthya Nagaram’ project (virtually) with unveiling of the project brief and said, “This model will help in building ownership among urban local bodies towards the TB free initiatives and create an open channel of communication on the quality and availability of TB services in urban settings.”

“Internal migration and mobility and growing slum dwellings contribute to the spread of Tuberculosis. Interventions through this model in urban settings will certainly help in restricting TB disease’s spread beyond city limits”, said Dr. Rajendra P Joshi, Deputy Director General TB, Central TB Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in his inaugural address.

TSVN Thrilleshwar Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Peerzadiguda, Medchal district said that as a part of this initiative, the municipal corporation will extend their full support in making this program successful and be an active partner in working towards TB elimination.

Dr. Jyoti Jaju, Director, Programme from The Union said that the innovative programme signifies a significant step towards combating TB and promoting community well-being as it would provide free medical care to the patients along with counselling for the family members.