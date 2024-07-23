Hyderabad: DCA seizes overpriced ICONE-200 capsules from medical store at Quthbullapur

The capsules are under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price should be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 03:57 PM

Seized ICONE-200 capsules

Hyderabad: During raids carried out on July 22 and 23, the Drugs Control Administration officials seized ICONE-200 capsules (Itraconazole capsules 200 mg) at a medical shop in Quthbullapur Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The seized capsules bear MRP as Rs. 441.24 for 10 capsules i.e. Rs. 44.12 per one capsule, on the label of the product which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government including Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the product “Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg” is Rs. 22.12 for one capsule, a press release from the DCA said. As such, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 per cent should not be more than Rs. 24.77 for one capsule. The firm overpriced the product and charged excess of Rs. 193.5 for 10 capsules.

E. Thirupathi, Drugs Inspector, Quthbullapur and I. Srikanth, Drugs Inspector, Gajularamaram carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. M. Vijay Gopal, Assistant Director, Quthbullapur.

Further investigation would be carried out and action taken as per the law against all the offenders. The prices of Essential Medicines should be in accordance with the ceiling prices fixed by the Central Government and overpricing will result in stringent action as per the law.

The DCA Director General, V.B.Kamalasan Reddy said the public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, on toll free number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.