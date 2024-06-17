Charan leads Medchal-Malkajgiri district to title triumph

SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri district captain Charan D impressed with a bowling figure of 3/13 in his team’s narrow two-wicket win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:24 PM

Hyderabad: SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri district captain Charan D impressed with a bowling figure of 3/13 in his team’s narrow two-wicket win over Combined Dist XI in the final of the inaugural edition of the Prof Jayashankar Jr State Cricket Championship, at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad.

Brief Scores: Final: Combined Dist XI: 120 in 18.5 overs (Chilla Sathwik 38, Rahul Reddy 35; Nikhil 3/36, Charan D 3/13; Phalguna 2/23) lost to Medchal-Maljakjgiri Dist: 121/8 in 19.5 overs (Mohit Sai 31; Arshad 2/24; Arjun 2/19). Awards: Man-of-the-Match (Final): D Charan, Player of the Tournament: Sai Satwik, Best Batsman: Chilla Satwik, Best Bowler: Arshad Mohammed, Best Fielder: Kuldeep, Ram Tej, Best Allrounder: Unnath, Best Wicketkeeper: Ranjith, Game Changer Award: Nihal, Emerging Players: Dheeraj, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Ajayanand.