Model Graveyards Project: GHMC develops 24 crematoriums

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed 24 crematoriums/ graveyards with Rs 24.13 crore under Model Graveyards Project Phase I and five graveyards under Phase II.

Under the Phase II, out of the total 10 works proposed, the development of five graveyards/ crematoriums has been completed with Rs 11.08 crore and another five are under progress with Rs 13.93 crore.

The model graveyards were being developed following instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on providing essential civic services with a special focus on the availability of amenities for the urban poor.

Construction of retaining walls, platforms, electric crematorium, a prayer room, waiting area, parking facility, ash storing facilities, washrooms, illumination, greenery and other works were being taken up at the existing crematoriums to scale up the facilities.

Works at the Vaikuntadhamam and Kabristan at Sahebnagar another Vaikuntadhamam at Borabanda, Khabristan at Quthbullapur and a model graveyard at Dhaniyala Gutta in Begumpet are the works that are presently underway and these works are being taken up under the Model Graveyards Project Phase II.

Meanwhile, under Phase III, a total of 10 model graveyards/ crematoriums will be developed and based on the availability of the space, the plan is to develop them on the lines of Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.