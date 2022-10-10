Karnataka road conditions leave public fuming

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Rampant corruption and exploitation of public money continues to haunt the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka with people fuming over poor road conditions and the government’s failure in ensuring basic amenities.

On Sunday, a portion of the newly constructed service road on Kundanahalli underpass collapsed. Even before road users could get over this nightmare, another road near NPS in Kengeri satellite town caved in the same night.

Though local municipal corporation officials claimed to have taken up repair works, road users and Twitterati had a field day criticizing the BJP government.

The fact that the Kundanahalli underpass road collapsed in just four months after its inauguration, has left the people questioning the commitment of the government towards quality of infrastructure.

“BBMP is a corrupt, inefficient and a toothless body. No point questioning in BBMP. The question needs to be asked to Chief Minister Basavarju Bommai & his government. When will the harassment & exploitation of public money stop in Bangalore? Is there any limit to this?” Sudhakar Rao tweeted.

Another Twitter user, Aam Aadmi@MyNameisUKM, tweeted: “After so much complaints, media coverage, Civil society , opposition regarding 40% commission, NO action was taken from ED/CBI. So the corruption has gone above and beyond,”

Echoing similar feelings, Truly Unsecular @Unsecularmoi tweeted “Uneliminated corruption exposes the party (BJP) for its distance from the man at the centre. Modiji, please dont tout for “double-engine sarkar” in 2023 Karnataka election rallies”

If this was the case in the State capital Bengaluru, the situation was no different in other parts as well. Villagers of Rippinpet Hosasagar in Shimoga district are demanding the government to re-lay the road, which was laid just four months ago. Such was the quality of the work that people could peel off the road surface with their bare hands.

Sharing a video, Imran Khan@KeypadGueilla, on Monday tweeted “In a case of sheer civic apathy a road that was laid just 4 months ago has started to peel off in Rippinpet Hosasagar area of Shivamogga #Karnataka-Rs.4.4 crores was spent on construction of the road which is about 5.13 km long. Villagers are demanding to relay the road”

“It would be better if they waited to vote BJP out before relaying the road. Or the BJP will take another 40% commission for relaying the road,” another netizen tweeted.

There have been reports of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deviating from standard practice in utilization of funds granted by the State government.

It was reported that a major component of the Rs.3,661 crore grant to BBMP was proposed for taking up minor works, each amounting to less than Rs.1 crore, which had to be taken up by BBMP under its own funds.

The BBMP also drew flak after a whopping Rs.23 crore was spent on recarpeting a 14 km road network, including the stretches of Mysuru Road and Ballari Road, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit early this year.

GHMC directed to evaluate CRMP and SRDP benefits

The Telangana government has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to study the benefits of Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) corridors and Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) projects.

This is first time a Post Project Analysis of GHMC works is being planned by the State Government. The idea was to study the benefits of taking up CRMP and SRDP works and how they helped in easing traffic congestion.

Tenders have been floated to rope in an international repute agency for taking up the evaluation study. As part of the study, the agency would study environmental benefits realized by taking up these major works and would seek road users feedback as well, said an official from GHMC.

Under this initiative, evaluation of 10 CRMP corridors and 30 structures taken up under SRDP would be taken up. The deadline for completion of the exercise is six months.