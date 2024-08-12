| Moderate Rains Or Thundershowers Likely In Telangana For Next 24 Hours Imd

Moderate rains or thundershowers likely in Telangana for next 24 hours: IMD

12 August 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded a massive downpour in the early hours of Monday with multiple locations receiving anywhere from over 100 mm to 90 mm of rainfall, which promises to cover a substantial amount of deficit rainfall that was recorded in the last few weeks.

The intense spell of heavy downpour that occurred between 4 am and 6 am on Monday morning was entirely concentrated in Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, with nearly eight locations receiving heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm while the remaining areas in the received moderate showers that hovered between 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm.

Based on the rainfall data of Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Kandi in Sangareddy district, which is just over 50 kilometers from Hyderabad received the maximum of 111.8 mm (11.8 cm) followed by Osmania University area, which received 89 mm (8.9 cm) of rainfall.

Other areas that received major rainfall on Monday morning include MCH Colony in Musheerabad (87.5 mm), Boudha Nagar (80.8 mm), Adikmet (80.8 mm), Medipally (75 mm), Rudraram (69 mm) and Bholakpur near Musheerabad police station, which received 64.8 mm of rainfall.

Overall, between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, according to IMD-Hyderabad rainfall data, Hyderabad has received about 28 mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature on Monday recorded was 32 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.9 degree Celsius.

The weather forecast of IMD said that moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to happen on multiple locations in Telangana State. The IMD, Hyderabad has also issued a medium rain forecast for Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon districts for the next 24-hours.

Amateur weather men who are actively involved in tracking the progress of monsoons in Telangana State said that Monday’s massive showers were significant, as the heavy spell had the potential to cover half of the deficit rainfall in Hyderabad.

The rest of the deficit rainfall can be covered in the month of August itself, without the need for depending on late monsoons in September to make-up for the overall deficit in Hyderabad and nearby districts, they said.

Top areas that received major rainfall on Monday morning: (in mm)

• Kandi in Sangareddy district: 111.8 mm

• Osmania University: 89 mm

• Musheerabad MCH Colony: 87.5 mm

• Adikmet and Boudhanagar: 80.8 mm

• Medipally: 75 mm

• Rudraram: 69 mm

• Bholakpur: 65 mm

• Peerzadiguda: 60.8 mm